Robert Thomas, an "active member" of the local community in Ruyton-XI-Towns, near Shrewsbury, had some of the most depraved child sex abuse content on his device when it was seized by police in April 2020.

The 48-year-old avoided immediate custody, but Thomas was given a stark reality check by Judge Anthony Lowe when he was sentenced for his crimes at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

"These children are not fictional," said the judge. "These children exist. What's happening to the child you viewed, happened. That child was effectively raped and that child is going to be scarred probably forever.

"If people don't watch it, there is no purpose in producing these videos in the first place."

He added: "The problem with the internet is it puts a huge distance between you and what is taking place. If you went into your living room and you saw that happening to an eight-year-old I don't suppose for one moment you would stand and watch. You would be appalled. I don't understand how viewing it on a screen is any less appalling.

"You need help. If you are [sexually attracted to children] you need to find a way to resist the temptation. It's not something that is going to go away."

The court heard how when Thomas' phone was seized by officers, it had a total of around 50 images, some still, some moving. The collection included Category A, B and C content. Ages of the children in the images ranged from six to 12.

Thomas, of Birch Close, Ruyton-XI-Towns, near Shrewsbury, gave two 'no comment' interviews after he was arrested by police. He pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possession of prohibited images at a previous court hearing.

Kevin Jones, defending, said Thomas is an "active member" of the community and volunteers with gardening.

Judge Lowe handed Thomas a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. Thomas must also complete a sex offenders' programme, 100 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation activity days.