Jamie Molineux, aged 19, attacked the officer in Oswestry on February 5 this year.

The following day, at Shrewsbury police station, Molineux refused to give a sample for a drugs test to officers.

Molineux, of Lancer Road, St Julian's Friars, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to assault by beating of an emergency worker and failing to attend a test for a Class A drug.