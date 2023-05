McDonald's at Wrekin Retail Park, Telford. Photo: Google.

Samuel Amponsah - now aged 18 but 17 at the time - crashed a Ford Focus at the fast food giant's Wrekin Retail Park restaurant in Telford on July 25 last year.

Amponsah, of Havenwood, Stirchley, pleaded guilty at Worcester Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention, failing to report an accident and driving without insurance.