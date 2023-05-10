Shed break ins in Shropshire spark police security alerts to residents

Power tools and a toolbox were stolen from a garden shed at a home in Severn Drive, Dothill, between May 5 and May 7, say officers.

Another shed break in was recorded by police in Morda, near Oswestry between 6pm on Tuesday, May 9, and 7am today (Wednesday). Police in the area have asked residents to be aware of this.

Regarding the Dothill crime PC Simon Webb, of the policing team in Wellington North, said: "We are appealing to the community for information following a burglary at a home on Severn Drive, Dothill.

"The burglary happened between Friday May 5 and Sunday May 7.

"The offender or offenders forced entry into the garden shed. It’s believed the offender or offenders entered through an insecure garden gate," said PC Webb.

PC Webb added: "Power tools and a toolbox were stolen from the address. Unfortunately there is no description of the offender(s)."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact us online, quoting incident number 00254_I_07052023

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

There are some simple, inexpensive and effective things you can do to help secure your home and property.