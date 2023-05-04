Woman caught three times over the drink drive limit on notorious Shropshire road

Keri-Ann Bratton appeared in Telford Magistrates Court

Keri-Ann Bratton, 34, admitted driving while above the legal limit when she appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on April 11.

The court heard how she was driving a VW along the A41 at Market Drayton on March 12.

Bratton, of Higher Heath, Whitchurch, gave a reading of 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when asked to provide a breath test, more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes of alcohol.

After admitting drink driving she was given a 27-month driving ban and a two-year conditional discharge.