Gang used blow torch on locks in six-week car key burglary crimewave

The men have been sentenced for their involvement in Operation Dynamite, which saw 47 properties burgled between December 17, 2019 and January 27, 2020.

The gang used a blow torch to lock snap a door to gain entry to properties in North and South Worcestershire, Shropshire and Birmingham in order to steal car keys and then the vehicle.

West Mercia Police also reported a number of attempted burglaries made by the men, which would have resulted in a total loss to the victims of £888,020 if they were successful.

Detective Sergeant Kirsty Hill said; “The individuals prosecuted as a result of Operation Dynamite caused a lot of harm to communities throughout the West Mercia force area. The victims suffered not just financially but emotionally as well.

“It is a priority for us to proactively target burglars by using dedicated teams, and as a result of that we have a number of court cases ongoing."

The defendants, who are aged between 18 and 32, were sentenced by Worcester Crown Court at the same time for other offences they had committed in the West Midlands and Warwickshire.

Haydn McCarron, 20, of HMP YOI Featherstone, was jailed for a total of four years for conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to steal vehicles.

Drew Bravington, 23, of Clunbury Road, Birmingham, was jailed for three years for conspiracy to steal vehicles.

Ibraheem Khan, 24, of Somerville Road, Small Heath, was jailed for 30 months for conspiracy to steal vehicles.

Gavarni Henry, 21, of Woodcock Lane, Northfield, Birmingham, was jailed for two years and nine months for conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to steal vehicles.

Javarne Sawyers, 20, of Vinnall Grove, Birmingham, was jailed for two years and three months for conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to steal vehicles.

Jordan Lewis, 22, of Titania Gardens, Frankley, was jailed for two years for conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to steal vehicles.

Bailey McIlroy, 23, of Lysander Road, Birmingham, was jailed for a year for conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to steal vehicles.

Adam Stanfield, 29, of Prince Andrew Crescent, Frankley, was given a two year sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work and pay £200 costs for conspiracy to steal vehicles.

Lewis Whitmee-Craig, 32, of Barnsbury Gardens, Newport Pagnell, was given a 14 month sentence suspended for 18 months for handling stolen goods. He was also ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work and undertake 25 days rehabilitation activity with 12 sessions of mental health treatment as well as pay £500 costs.

George Syner, 22, of Woodbrooke Road, Birmingham, was given a 14 month sentence suspended for 12 months for conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to steal vehicles. He was also ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work and pay £300 costs.

Camron Kain, 18, of Long Nuke Road, Weoley Castle, Birmingham, was ordered to do 280 hours unpaid work for conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to steal vehicles. He was also ordered to undertake 25 days rehabilitation activity.