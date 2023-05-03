"Large number" of sunglasses stolen in Oswestry smash and grab raid

Officers say they received a call at 7.24am on Wednesday that the Vision Express shop in Bailey Street has been raided.
PCSO David Hughes, of the policing team covering Oswestry Rural North, said: "We have received a call at 7:24am that there was a burglary at Vision Express, Bailey Street.
"A large number of sunglasses have been stolen."
PCSO Hughes has asked anyone with information to report it to the West Mercia Police's website or to the independent charity Crimestoppers. The incident reference number to put in any information report is 00083_I_03052023.