Disqualified motorist admits stealing car and driving dangerously in Telford

By Nick Humphreys

A man has admitted stealing a car and driving dangerously in Telford.

Leonard Evans, aged 27, took a white Fiat 500 in Wellington, before driving dangerously on the A442 Eastern Primary and Wrockwardine Wood Way in Telford on April 24 this year.

Evans, of Pidgeondoor Industrial Estate, Dorrington, near Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to provide a breath specimen, failing to stop, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was remanded in custody, and is expected to be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on May 24.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

