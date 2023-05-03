Disqualified motorist admits stealing car and driving dangerously in Telford

Leonard Evans, aged 27, took a white Fiat 500 in Wellington, before driving dangerously on the A442 Eastern Primary and Wrockwardine Wood Way in Telford on April 24 this year.

Evans, of Pidgeondoor Industrial Estate, Dorrington, near Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to provide a breath specimen, failing to stop, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.