Three Albanian 'cannabis gardeners' jailed for separate drugs operations in Telford

The plants found at the properties.

The men, who will be deported after completing their sentences, were all found by police looking after separate cannabis grows in Telford – with hundreds of plants found across the three properties.

Rasim Reci, 26, Simon Lekaj, 25, and Klevi Kamberi, 27, were each sentenced to eight months in jail after pleading guilty to their involvement in the operations,

They each admitted one count of 'production of cannabis'.

Judge David Hale, sitting at Shrewsbury Crown Court, heard that Reci had been found at a house in Blakemore, Brookside at around 10am on March 28.

Police had forced their way into the house, with Reci trying to escape after climbing onto the roof and clambering to other properties before he was caught on top of a shed.

A total of 110 plants were found in the house.

Nicholas Tatlow, mitigating, said that Reci had come to the UK because of 'economic hardship' in his home country.

He said he had hoped to find work but "fell prey to criminal gangs".

Mr Tatlow added: "His only wish now is to return to his home country. He will do so as soon as he has the opportunity.

"It may be that the immigration authorities can assist him with that as he has no right to remain in the UK."

The court was told that Lekaj had been caught at Stonedale in Sutton Hill, on March 29 this year, where 104 cannabis plants were found.

Alexandra Carrier, prosecuting, said there was not indication Lekaj "was anything other than a gardener" – effectively given the role of watering and looking after the drug crop.

Debra White, mitigating, said Lekaj had come to the country illegally.

"He was taken to the property and was effectively provided with a roof over his head and watered and tended to the plants from time to time," she said.

Ms White added that Lekaj had registered an asylum application with the Home Office but that would now be rejected because of his conviction.

She said: "He has indicated through me he regrets getting involved in this but they provided him with a roof over his head, and he says he did not see any financial benefit."

Kamberi had been found at an address in Spring Meadow, Sutton Hill, on March 29, with a number of cannabis plants.

Alexandra Carrier, mitigating, said that Kamberi "had come here for a better life", and was also working as a gardener.

She said: "He paid a huge sum to come to the UK, and he was using money he was paid to pay it off.

"He is in significant debt for his travel to the UK and he fell prey to a criminal gang."

During his sentencing remarks to Lekaj, Judge Hale said: "We very rarely seem to get the people who set these up and the sentence would be much more but for your role. I say eight months, you will serve four and then you will be sent back to Albania."

Speaking after the convictions, Sergeant Richard Jones of Madeley SNT said they would continue to target people responsible and urged the public to come forward if they have suspicions about drug operations in their area.

He said: “We welcome these successful prosecutions as they will help to keep communities safer and prevent harm. Drug production is never a victimless crime and we will always take action to prevent it based on intelligence received from the community.

"We encourage people to give information including landlords of rented properties where they have suspicions."