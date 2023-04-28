Driver admits causing death of woman returning from trip to seaside after car broke down

Daniel Massey, 23, of Sycamore View in Ellesmere, appeared before a judge at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday charged with causing the death of Anita Heath on September 25, 2021, in Lincolnshire.

The court had previously been told that Ms Heath was travelling home to Sheffield with her father following a trip to the seaside town of Skegness when her Skoda Octavia broke down.

The car was hit on the rear by Massey's 4x4 Mitsubishi L200 on the A16 Louth bypass as Ms Heath and her father were waiting for the RAC. The car's hazard lights were flashing as it was parked on the side of the 60mph road when the crash occurred at around midday.

Ms Heath died of neck injuries following the collision. Her father survived.