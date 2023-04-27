Notification Settings

Big fine for speeding motorist caught going way over village's 30mph limit

By David StubbingsSouth ShropshireCrimePublished:

A speeding motorist who drove down a 30mph road at more than 50mph has been ordered to pay more than £700.

Jamie Webley was caught doing more than 50mph in a 30 zone

Jamie Webley, of Old School Lane, Burford, admitted speeding when his case was heard in court on April 11.

Magistrates were told how the 34-year-old was caught driving a Lexus LS200 at 51mph along the B4386 at Whitton, just across the Shropshire border in Powys, by a police officer with a laser measuring device on November 10 last year.

Admitting the offence, Webley said he did not condone the speed he was driving at, describing what happened as "extremely out of character" as "I live driving and I class my self as a very good driver".

He told the court he was busy thinking about other stresses instead of concentrating on speed signs.

"I should have taken more care in where the 30 sign was on that road as it's so rural then immediately turns into a built-up area. I reduced speed when it was too late and I sincerely apologise," he continued, before adding that he was very angry with himself.

Llanelli Magistrates Court ordered Webley to pay a £440, £176 surcharge and £90 costs, leaving him with a total bill of £706.

He also had six penalty points added to his driving licence.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

