Arrests made after police drugs raid in Ellesmere

By David TooleyEllesmereCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police arrested a man and a woman after a drugs raid in north Shropshire.

Officers say they carried out a drugs warrant at an address in Ellesmere on Tuesday and seized a quantity of cannabis.

PC Eve Barber, of the policing team covering Ellesmere Town and Rural, said: "Yesterday officers carried out a drugs warrant at an address in Ellesmere.

"A quantity of cannabis was seized from the address. A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, and they have been bailed to return to the police station."

Officers added that members of the public can help them deal with drug crime and the associated anti-social behaviour that goes with it.

People who suspect someone is dealing drugs or involved in drug crime, can pass on information via the ‘Tell Us About’ section of the police website on www.westmercia.police.uk or you can phone 101.

Always dial 999 if you or your property is at risk or a crime is in progress.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

