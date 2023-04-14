Notification Settings

Police warning after children seen 'sitting on live railway lines' near Oswestry

By Megan Howe

Children have been reportedly seen sitting on live train tracks near Oswestry, prompting police to urge parents to warn their children of the dangers.

A generic stock image of railway lines
West Mercia Police's Oswestry Rural North Safer Neighbourhood Team received a report from the British Transport Police (BTP) of a number of children who were sitting on live railway tracks in Gobowen just before 5.30pm on Thursday.

Local police units were deployed, but were unable to locate the children.

PCSO David Hughes said: "At 5.22pm this evening we received a report from British Transport Police that a number of children were sitting on the live tracks in the Gobowen area.

"Local units deployed in support of BTP, but were unable to locate them.

"We are requesting that parents locally please advise their children of the dangers of trespassing onto active railway lines – it's an offence and highly dangerous."

Anyone caught trespassing on railway lines could face a fine of £1,000 and be taken to court.

Network Rail has said that when someone is seen trespassing, all trains have to be stopped in the vicinity to remove trespassers, check for damage and remove any blockages.

This has a knock-on effect on trains across the network, which can sometimes last for hours.

