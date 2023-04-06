Knife-carrying woman smashed windows of police car and station

Anne Boden, aged 46, pleaded guilty to a string of charges to offences committed last Sunday, April 2.

She was caught in possession of a knife in Tan Bank, Wellington, damaged the paintwork of a car, smashed the window of a police car and damaged a window at Malinsgate police station.

Boden, who is from Telford but of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place and three counts of criminal damage.