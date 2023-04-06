Notification Settings

Knife-carrying woman smashed windows of police car and station

By Nick HumphreysWellingtonCrimePublished:

A woman has admitted smashing a window at a police station and on a police car, as well as having a knife in her possession.

Anne Boden, aged 46, pleaded guilty to a string of charges to offences committed last Sunday, April 2.

She was caught in possession of a knife in Tan Bank, Wellington, damaged the paintwork of a car, smashed the window of a police car and damaged a window at Malinsgate police station.

Boden, who is from Telford but of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place and three counts of criminal damage.

She was remanded on unconditional bail, and will next appear at Telford Magistrates Court on May 3.

Crime
News
Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

