Officers from across the county executed two search warrants in Donnington, Telford on Monday.
A spokesman for West Mercia Police's Rural Crime team said: "Two search warrants were executed in Donnington, Telford on April 3.
"Officers from Wellington Rural safer neighbourhood team, Newport SNT, North LPPT led by the Telford RABO team have arrested two adult males for the offence of conspiracy to steal from farms and building sites."
2 x search warrants were executed in Donnington, Telford on the 3rd April 2023. Officers from Wellington Rural SNT, Newport SNT, North LPPT and led by the Telford RABO team have arrested 2 adult males for the offence of conspiracy to steal from farms and building sites #teamwork pic.twitter.com/fxDDHEDEUi— Rural Matters (@WMPRuralMatters) April 4, 2023