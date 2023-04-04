Notification Settings

Men arrested in Shropshire on suspicion of conspiracy to steal from farms and building sites

By David Tooley

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal from farms and building sites.

Officers from across the county executed two search warrants in Donnington, Telford on Monday.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police's Rural Crime team said: "Two search warrants were executed in Donnington, Telford on April 3.

"Officers from Wellington Rural safer neighbourhood team, Newport SNT, North LPPT led by the Telford RABO team have arrested two adult males for the offence of conspiracy to steal from farms and building sites."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

