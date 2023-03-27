Armed police were deployed on Sunday

Armed officers were dispatched to an address in Malinslee on Sunday amid reports that a man was in breach of his bail conditions by attending a property he had been ordered to stay away from.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said that police were called at 12.35pm and that armed officers were authorised to attend.

The spokesman said that a man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and of breaching bail conditions, and that a woman was taken to hospital.