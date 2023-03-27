Notification Settings

Man arrested and woman taken to hospital after armed police called to disturbance in Telford

By Rob Smith

A woman was taken to hospital and a man arrested on suspicion of assault after armed police were called to a disturbance in Telford.

Armed police were deployed on Sunday

Armed officers were dispatched to an address in Malinslee on Sunday amid reports that a man was in breach of his bail conditions by attending a property he had been ordered to stay away from.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said that police were called at 12.35pm and that armed officers were authorised to attend.

The spokesman said that a man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and of breaching bail conditions, and that a woman was taken to hospital.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Digital Content Editor

Digital Content Editor covering the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

