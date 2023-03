Brian Hughes, aged 24, was caught driving a Mercedes Sprinter on Pool Road, Newtown, on February 5 this year.

A breath test found Hughes had 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35mcg.

Hughes, of Llanidloes Road, Newtown, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit.