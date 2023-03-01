Police step up patrols in Telford after knife-wielding gang assault two people

West Mercia Police are looking for a gang of youths who attacked two people

Officers were called to the incident on Silkin Way, between Madelely and Brookside at around 5.54pm on Tuesday (February 28) following reports that two people had suffered injuries after being assaulted.

Police said the injuries sustained by the victims of the assault "were minor" but officers are yet to apprehend the group of youths responsible and have stepped up their presence in the town.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Woods said: “I understand that incidents of this nature can be worrying for the local community.

"On this occasion thankfully, the victims’ injuries were minor, but things could have been very different.

“I’d like to reassure you that the incident is being taken extremely seriously and we are working hard to apprehend those responsible."

She said that officers carried out extensive searches in the area and performed a number of individual stop and searches.

"Our enquiries to locate the suspects throughout the night continue today," she added.

“You will see increased high-visibility patrols in the area, particularly over the next few evenings, and I would urge anyone who has any concerns to speak to our officers.

“If you witnessed the assaults or may have seen the group of offenders in the area then I would ask you to please get in touch with us as your information could help our investigation.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Reactive CID at Malinsgate by email: DL-GCID@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 484i of 28 February 2023.