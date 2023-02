Kimberley Lambert, aged 37, was caught driving a Kia X-ceed on the Garth Owen housing estate in Newtown on September 20 last year.

Lambert, of Heol Gruffydd, Newtown, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

She was fined £120 and magistrates ordered for her driving licence to be endorsed with three penalty points. Lambert must also pay £125 in other court costs.