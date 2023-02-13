Gang snatch cash and tobacco in corner shop raid near Wolverhampton

The shop Image: Google

Three males were caught on security cameras approaching the One Stop Shop, in Bridge Street, Coseley, at about 4.35am on Sunday.

One of the males was seen using a crowbar to force open the front shutter which allowed all three to get inside the premises.

Moments later they left carrying a bag containing the haul before fleeing the scene on foot a short time later.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Shortly after 4.30am on 12 February, we were called to a shop in Bridge Street, Coseley.

"A number of men were heard breaking into the shop, making off with a large quantity of cigarettes, tobacco and cash."