Police appeal over 'callous' and 'cowardly' attacks as two cats shot near Oswestry

Bella was shot with an air weapon in January and had to be put down

Both incidents took place in the Gobowen in just over a month with the cats being injured so badly they had to be put to sleep.

Now, West Mercia Police has appealed for any information about these incidents.

Inspector Claire Greenaway said: "This is a callous and cowardly thing to do to a defenceless animal and while this is incredibly distressing and upsetting for the cat owners thankfully no-one was injured.

"I would ask anyone with any information to please get in touch with us. Firing an airgun can be extremely dangerous so we need to catch these offenders before they do anymore damage."

Coco has sadly been put down due to the severity of her injury

The first incident happened on Monday, January 2 in the Hammonds Place/Ferndale Crescent area of the village.

One-year-old cat Bella suffered internal injuries after being shot with an air rifle.

Bella's owners took her to the vets, but despite surgery, she was unable to be saved.

Keri Roberts cared for Bella, her mum and five siblings for four months.

"They had a bad start in life but were rehomed to lovely families," Keri said at the time, "Bella's owner is distraught that this has happened, as we are."

The second incident happened between Friday, February 3 and Sunday, February 5 near Hammonds Place/Court.

Coco sustained a severe injury to her eye and had to be put down.

An RSPCA spokesman said: “We’re extremely saddened to hear about Coco and our thoughts are with the owners at this very difficult and upsetting time for them.

“We would urge anyone with first-hand information to contact the police."

Anyone who has any information about these incidents is asked to make contact with PCSO David Hughes 07870 219190 or the local Safer Neighbourhood Team at oswestryrn.snt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk.