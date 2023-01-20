Police trying to identify man after £20,000 arson attack in Shrewsbury Abbey grounds

Police are trying to identify the man in the image.

The incident saw a portable toilet in the grounds of The Abbey, at Abbey Foregate in Shrewsbury, set alight.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Officers investigating an arson in Shrewsbury and are asking for the public’s help in identifying this person.

"It is believed the person in the image may be able to help officers with their enquiries.

"The arson happened at the Abbey Church, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury in the early hours of December 16, between 4am and 5am.

"During the time of the offence an unknown person is seen in the grounds of the church entering a portable toilet. CCTV images show the person leaving the toilet, after which the fire has started.

"The fire caused more than £20,000 of damage to the Abbey Church and the toilet.

"Anyone with information that may help can email this to jono.lightfoot@westmercia.police.uk.