Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police trying to identify man after £20,000 arson attack in Shrewsbury Abbey grounds

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are looking to identify this man – who they think can help with enquiries into an arson attack that caused £20,000 of damage.

Police are trying to identify the man in the image.
Police are trying to identify the man in the image.

The incident saw a portable toilet in the grounds of The Abbey, at Abbey Foregate in Shrewsbury, set alight.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Officers investigating an arson in Shrewsbury and are asking for the public’s help in identifying this person.

"It is believed the person in the image may be able to help officers with their enquiries.

"The arson happened at the Abbey Church, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury in the early hours of December 16, between 4am and 5am.

"During the time of the offence an unknown person is seen in the grounds of the church entering a portable toilet. CCTV images show the person leaving the toilet, after which the fire has started.

"The fire caused more than £20,000 of damage to the Abbey Church and the toilet.

"Anyone with information that may help can email this to jono.lightfoot@westmercia.police.uk.

"You can also anonymously contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or through their online form crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously."

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News