Former road safety worker denies conspiracy to avoid speeding penalties

Stafford Crown Court

Samantha Halden Evans, 35, an operative for Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership, pleaded not guilty to four offences relating to misconduct in public office, conspiracy and perverting the course of justice.

The case relates to matters between 2017 and 2021.

Wayne Riley, 40, and Nikki Baker, 34, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy.

The matter heard at Staffordshire Crown Court on Wednesday was adjourned for the trial in October.

Evans and Riley, of Hammersley Hayes Road, Cheadle; and Baker, of Brentwood Grove, Werrington, were all granted unconditional bail.