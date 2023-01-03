Drink driver, 76, who admitted driving after four pints is banned

Telford Magistrates Court

Gordon Leech, of Whitty Close, in the Bowbrook area of Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to drink driving with more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his breath when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

After breath tests he was found to have 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35.

Joanne Fox, prosecuting, told the three magistrates that Leech had been followed by police while driving his Grey Volkswagen Polo in Mytton Oak Road on November 20, 2022.

"They saw him swerve and narrowly miss the kerb. He had no lights. Officers stopped him, they smelled alcohol on his breath and he was unsteady on his feet. He admitted having four pints at a local pub," she said.

Leech had two previous convictions for drink driving in 2000 and 2011, the court heard.

Leech, representing himself, said he had discussed health problems with his GP and was paying for himself to attend £30-per-session alcohol counselling courses.

Magistrates banned Leech from driving for 20 months which can be reduced on the successful completion of a drink driving course.