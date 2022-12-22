Building site vehicles stolen as Telford police issue warning

Picture: West Mercia Police

The vehicles were taken from a building site in Crudgington, near Wellington, on Tuesday and police are asking residents to report any sightings.

PCSO Ryan White, of West Mercia Police, said: "This is an appeal for Wellington residents to please report sightings of the pictured vehicles if seen in suspicious or out of place locations.

"Please report via 101, or our website https://www.westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/ "

PCSO White added: "Please also be vigilant when leaving, locking and securing machinery, as this has become a target for burglars in recent months.

"The Wellington West and Rural team are working on preventing further incidents, and catching offenders, and we need owners of machinery to make it as hard as possible for the offenders.

"Install and advertise cameras where possible, switch on security lights, chain vehicles and tools together, install alarms if possible.