Telford man jailed for five years for assaulting women and coercive behaviour

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Both cases against Connor Buchanan, of Wallett Drive in Muxton, were heard at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday, November 25.

Buchanan, 21, pleaded guilty to assaulting one female victim occasioning actual bodily harm in the Telford area in May 2021. He also admitted intimidating a witness in the case in March of this year.

Relating to another victim in Shrewsbury, he pleaded guilty to one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm in April and May of this year, and one count of controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship in February, both relating to the same victim.

He admitted intimidating a witness in that case on two dates in July and September of this year.

For the assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the first victim, he was sentenced to 15 months in jail. For witness intimidation in that case he was given six months, to run consecutively.

For his controlling/coercive behaviour against the second victim, he was sentenced to 24 months in jail. For causing grievous bodily harm against that woman he received six months to run consecutively. For witness intimidation in the case he was given nine months consecutively.