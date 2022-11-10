Telford police appeal for help to identify man after 'suspicious incident'

The Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team wants to identify a man who was allegedly involved in a "suspicious incident" on Monday evening.
Police in Telford want help from the public to identify a man in connection with what they have called a "suspicious incident".
The Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team wants to identify a man who was allegedly involved in a "suspicious incident" on Monday evening.
Police say they are concerned for his welfare.
Send any information to brookside.snt@westmercia.police.uk.