Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Motorhome stolen from storage facility near Bridgnorth

By Megan JonesBridgnorthCrimePublished:

Police are appealing for information following the theft of a motorhome from a storage facility near Bridgnorth.

The theft of the Fiat motorhome would have occurred between October 6 and 29, from a storage facility in Tasley
The theft of the Fiat motorhome would have occurred between October 6 and 29, from a storage facility in Tasley

The theft of the Fiat motorhome was reported on Saturday, October 29 and would have been stolen sometime between then and October 6.

It was being stored at a facility in the Tasley area.

West Mercia Police is assuring residents that enquires are continuing into the theft, with Automatic Number Plate Recognition checks having been conducted.

The last three characters of the motorhome's registration are WZC.

Police are urging anyone with information relating to the theft, or that may have seen anything suspicious in the area to contact them using the reference 00463_I_29102022.

This can be done online at westmercia.police.uk or by passing on information anonymously to independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Crime
News
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News