Motorhome stolen from storage facility near Bridgnorth

The theft of the Fiat motorhome was reported on Saturday, October 29 and would have been stolen sometime between then and October 6.

It was being stored at a facility in the Tasley area.

West Mercia Police is assuring residents that enquires are continuing into the theft, with Automatic Number Plate Recognition checks having been conducted.

The last three characters of the motorhome's registration are WZC.

Police are urging anyone with information relating to the theft, or that may have seen anything suspicious in the area to contact them using the reference 00463_I_29102022.