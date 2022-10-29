Another car blaze in Telford is believed to be arson

Firefighters believe the cause was arson

The blaze started just before 2.30am on Bank Road.

A fire crew from Wellington and a fire investigation officer went to the scene along with police.

Firefighters managed to get the fire under control by 4.14am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze is believed to have been started deliberately.

At the beginning of the year there was a spate of arson attacks on cars across the Telford area with dozens destroyed from January through the Spring.