Another car blaze in Telford is believed to be arson

By Sue Austin

A car fire in Wellington the early hours of Saturday morning is believed to be the work of arsonists.

Firefighters believe the cause was arson
The blaze started just before 2.30am on Bank Road.

A fire crew from Wellington and a fire investigation officer went to the scene along with police.

Firefighters managed to get the fire under control by 4.14am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze is believed to have been started deliberately.

At the beginning of the year there was a spate of arson attacks on cars across the Telford area with dozens destroyed from January through the Spring.

It is not known whether this is any way connected.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

