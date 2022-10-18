Police looking to take on new officers with recruitment event

People interested in joining the police are being invited to attend the event at Shrewsbury College

West Mercia Police will be hosting the drop-in event at Shrewsbury College's London Road Campus from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The event will see people on hand to answer any questions about becoming a police officer, as well as explaining about the realities of the role, the recruitment process and how to submit a successful application.

Deputy Chief Constable Alex Murray, said: “If you are a good communicator, a great problem solver and want to make a real difference, then policing could be for you.

“There are routes to becoming a police officer whether you already have a degree or if you want to work towards one whilst working for us. No matter which route you take you’ll get the training you need to allow you make a real difference in your communities. There’s also a host of benefits including flexible hours, generous annual leave, competitive salaries and pension contributions.

“Starting a career with West Mercia Police means you’ll be able to make a real difference in your community, by helping to reduce crimes and making people feel safe. Not only that, but you’ll embark on a career path that could see you specialise as a detective, patrol officer, dog handler, traffic officer or the trusted face of the force in one of our neighbourhood policing teams.

“If you’re interested in a career with us, and you want to find out more, come along to our event on Sunday where you can find out all you need to know.”

The force said there are opportunities to be a part of specialist roles from detectives, to firearms and dog handlers.

Police Constable Khizer Mahmood, who is based in Shrewsbury, started his policing career by joining the West Mercia’s Police Cadet at the age 16, before becoming a Police Support Volunteer, a Special Constable and then a Police Community Support Officer with the force.

The 25-year-old said: “Ever since a very young age I always dreamt of doing this job. I enjoy working in a large dedicated team of like-minded individuals, who all work towards the same goal and have a joint purpose which includes protecting and helping people within our communities on a daily basis.

“I love the thrill and excitement, and the concept of not knowing what to expect each and every day at work – no two days are the same being a police officer, and you have to be constantly thinking on your feet and be ready to deal with the unexpected.

“My work colleagues are like family – they are the first people I turn too after dealing with any traumatic or upsetting incident, and the support we provide one another is key. There is also so much support available within the force, which I have previously taken up due to various reasons.”

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion encouraged interested people to attend.

He said: “As Commissioner, I am committed to ensuring new recruits have the resources and support to become police officers that are equipped to help keep the communities of West Mercia safe.