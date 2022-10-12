Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Several vehicles broken into in Wellington streets

By Megan HoweWellingtonCrimePublished:

Items were stolen when thieves broke into cars in two Telford streets.

Several vehicles were broken into and items were stolen in the areas of St Pauls Drive and Clunbury Drive, both in Wellington.

West Mercia Police has reminded people to make sure their windows are closed and doors are locked whenever the vehicle is left unattended.

They have also reminded people not to keep items on display.

Police are urging people with any information to contact 101.

Crime
News
Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News