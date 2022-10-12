Several vehicles broken into in Wellington streets

Several vehicles were broken into and items were stolen in the areas of St Pauls Drive and Clunbury Drive, both in Wellington.
West Mercia Police has reminded people to make sure their windows are closed and doors are locked whenever the vehicle is left unattended.
They have also reminded people not to keep items on display.
Police are urging people with any information to contact 101.
Several vehicles have been entered and items stolen from vehicles in the areas of St Paulls Drive and Clunbury Drive Wellington. Any information please phone 101. pic.twitter.com/IvD0ghwZMi— Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) October 12, 2022