What we know so far after 'beautiful' 22-year-old is killed in Oswestry hit-and-run

Willow Street, the day after the hit-and-run

The incident in Willow Street occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Two people were hit and taken to hospital for treatment, where one Rebecca Steer - died shortly after arrival.

Since then, the police investigation has moved quickly with four arrests made and the other victim being discharged from hospital.

Here's what we know so far as people in the town continue to come to terms with what has happened.

What happened

West Mercia Police said the two pedestrians were on the pavement outside Grill Out in Willow Street at around 2.50am on Sunday when a car mounted the kerb and hit them before being driven off from the scene.

Passers-by went to the pedestrians' aid before emergency services arrived at the scene. Both were taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance.

Speaking on Sunday, Detective Inspector Paul Bettison praised those who stopped to help.

“I’d like to thank the members of the public who worked tirelessly at the scene to help the victims and deliver crucial first aid," he said.

Victims

Police have named the woman who died as 22-year-old Rebecca Steer. She succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Rebecca had been a pupil at at Carreghofa Primary, in Llanymynech, and Llanfyllin High School. More recently she had gone to university in Liverpool and was described by her family as ‘the most loving, talented and kind-hearted person you could ever wish to know’.

Rebecca Steer has been described as 'the best daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend anyone could ask for'

In a statement they said: “We are all completely devastated by the loss of our beautiful girl Rebecca.

“She always had a smile and a laugh that made everybody love her and she will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.

“She was the best daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend anyone could ask for. Rest in peace beautiful girl."

They have asked everyone to respect their privacy at this time.

On Monday it was confirmed that the second person, who has not been identified, had been released from hospital.

Tributes

Oswestry mayor, Councillor Jay Moore, said: "My thoughts are with the friends and family of the victim. Not only as mayor and representative of the council but as a resident of our town."

A fundraising page has also been set up to help Rebecca's family.

A post on the page read: "Llanymynech suffered a deep loss this weekend with the tragic death of a much-loved, and incredibly young resident. Many in our community were friends with her, or her family, and we send out love and support to them all."

The fundraiser said that after discussions with Oswestry Angels, Llanymynech Helping Hands CIC (formerly the Covid Support Group) would set up a fund to assist the family as "they are residents of this community and I’m sure we all would like to help in any small way we can".

As of Monday evening it had raised more than £4,000. The fundraiser can be found here.

Police investigation

Willow Street remained closed throughout Sunday while police combed the area for evidence.

"A cordon is in place at the scene and Willow Street remains closed," a police spokesperson said on Sunday. This is likely to be the case for some time. Please avoid the area."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information that could help is asked to report it via the West Mercia Police website quoting reference 90 of October 9. If you are unable to report this online call 101.

Arrests

On Sunday the force confirmed a 28-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. A gold-coloured car was also taped off by police.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “Thank you to the public for sharing our appeal and coming forward with information which has been vital in making this arrest."

On Monday a spokesperson said the man arrested remained in custody and that no court appearance was expected.