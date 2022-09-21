Woman pushing pram assaulted outside nightclub - appeal to find pair who came to her aid

Police believe these two women helped the victim after she was assaulted. Photo: West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police say the victim was pushing a child in a pram at around 11pm on Friday, August 12, when she was assaulted outside Central Square Nightclub, in High Street, Newport.

Officers believe the two women pictured in a CCTV image saw the assault before going to help her.

DC Simon Holmes said: “We’d be very grateful if these women would come forward, and I’d like to reassure them that we want to speak to them simply as witnesses to the incident, we do not believe they were involved.”