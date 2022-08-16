Trained negotiator urges others to consider a career in the police

Inspector Gavin Gilmore at Llay police station. Photo: Mandy Jones

Inspector Gavin Gilmore, a nationally trained hostage and crisis negotiator, is backing North Wales Police's drive to recruit more officers.

The multi award-winning officer, once honoured for his bravery after stepping in to apprehend a machete-wielding offender following a serious assault, said he could not have picked out a more challenging or rewarding career for himself.

A Wrexham Rural District Inspector, he joined the force in 2007 at the age of 24 following a three-year stint as a chemical engineer.

Despite strong disapproval from his father who was keen for him to become a doctor, Insp Gilmore signed up for the police force and said it was the best decision he has ever made.

“For me it was the right time. I had reached the age of 24 and had a lifetime of experiences already, coming from a background of divorced parents. It does make you grow up pretty quickly,” he said.

“I also come from a mixed-race background. My dad was Mauritian and of Hindu faith and my mother is white.

“My father never wanted me to join the police. He preferred engineering or a career in the NHS and had aspirations of me becoming a doctor. When I joined, I had the added complication of going against my father’s wishes.

“When I told him my plans, he was quite against it. I was born in the early 80s and it was very much a different world. It was difficult to change the views of someone who had lived through the Brixton riots in 1981.

"Even when I got promoted my dad was still concerned for me and asked if I was sure that policing was for me.

“I’m now 15 years into my career and going for my promotion to Chief Inspector. If I pass, I will be the most senior minority ethnic police officer in the force which just shows how quickly you can go through the ranks if you give it your best.

“If you want to implement change in the police, you have to get yourself in a position where you implement the change. Policing is evolving and while there is still a way to go, the Chief Constable is really pushing to make a difference.”

“There are so many career paths in the police, it’s so varied. If you have an affinity for investigations, you can go into CID, if you have an affinity for driving you can go into roads policing.