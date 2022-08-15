Man, 43, arrested after report of criminal damage in Telford

Winifreds Drive, Donnington. Photo: Google

Officers were called to the property on Winifreds Drive in Donnington at 7am on Monday following report of criminal damage.

A 43-year-old man from Donnington has been arrested.

West Midlands Ambulance Service teams were also on the scene to treat the arrested man for injuries that he sustained during the incident.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "Around 7am this morning we received a report of criminal damage at a property on Winifreds Drive, Donnington.

"A 43-year-old man from Donnington was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remains in custody.