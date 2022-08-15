Notification Settings

Man, 43, arrested after report of criminal damage in Telford

By Megan Jones

A man has been arrested after criminal damage was reported at a building in Telford.

Winifreds Drive, Donnington. Photo: Google
Officers were called to the property on Winifreds Drive in Donnington at 7am on Monday following report of criminal damage.

A 43-year-old man from Donnington has been arrested.

West Midlands Ambulance Service teams were also on the scene to treat the arrested man for injuries that he sustained during the incident.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "Around 7am this morning we received a report of criminal damage at a property on Winifreds Drive, Donnington.

"A 43-year-old man from Donnington was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remains in custody.

"He sustained a minor injury during the incident. No other injuries were reported and enquiries are ongoing."

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

