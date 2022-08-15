'It sold out overnight!' People flock to Shropshire library to discover how police dogs find 'firearms and weaponry'

.Pics at Market Drayton Library where Oliver 7 and Tom 5 Danks got to meet Police Dog: Riley and handler: Emma Worrall from Telford

The team at Market Drayton Library, 51 Cheshire St, Market Drayton, hosted three special guests last Friday for a sell-out Summer event.

It comes as staff and volunteers are running a number of events for children and families across the Summer holidays, including a return visit from the Animal Man this week.

Last Friday, families heard from West Mercia Police dog handler, PC Emma Worrall who was joined by police dog George, a spaniel cross, and Riley, a Mastiff cross.

PC Worrall led a talk about the work of police dogs and how important they are to fighting crime in communities.

She also answered lots of questions from children and adults who were eager to know more about their roles in apprehending criminals.

Tori Watson from Market Drayton Library said: "It went really well, even with the heat we had full capacity. They loved it. They always do.

"It sold out overnight and we had lots of people asking to rebook it."

Tori said that PC Worrall did an 'amazing' job in her storytelling, explaining how George takes on the 'search' role finding things such as firearms and weaponry.

Riley is new to the West Mercia Police force and at only two-years-old, has been on the job for around six months.

PC Emma Worrall is a professional dog handler and responds to various incidents in the county, as well as training, grooming and caring for her police dogs.

The dogs have their own dedicated Twitter page which you can follow at @K999Cops.