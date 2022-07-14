Oswestry drug driver went through Mersey tunnel with cocaine in system

Todd Davies, from King Street, Oswestry, took drugs before driving through the Kingsway tunnel in Liverpool. A test found he had 65 microgrammes of cocaine in 100 millilitres of blood. The limit is 10mcg. He also had benzoylecgonine in his system, the main metabolite of cocaine.
Davies, aged 36, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of driving with a proportion of a controlled drug in his system, above the specified limit.
Magistrates banned him from driving for a year and fined him £120.