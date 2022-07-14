Notification Settings

Oswestry drug driver went through Mersey tunnel with cocaine in system

By Nick HumphreysOswestryCrimePublished:

A drugged-up driver who had cocaine in his system when behind the wheel has been banned from the road for a year.

Todd Davies, from King Street, Oswestry, took drugs before driving through the Kingsway tunnel in Liverpool. A test found he had 65 microgrammes of cocaine in 100 millilitres of blood. The limit is 10mcg. He also had benzoylecgonine in his system, the main metabolite of cocaine.

Davies, aged 36, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of driving with a proportion of a controlled drug in his system, above the specified limit.

Magistrates banned him from driving for a year and fined him £120.

