Five-year ban for Telford drink-driver caught over three times the limit

By Nick HumphreysTelford

A Telford drink-driver who was caught behind the wheel at more than three times the limit has avoided jail - but got a five-year ban

Adrian Nastasesch, of Blakemore, Brookside, was caught in the street where he lives on July 5 this year. A breathalyser test found that he had 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than three times the legal limit of 35mcg.

Nastasesch, aged 30, pleaded guilty to driving when above the alcohol limit and driving while disqualified at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

Magistrates handed him an eight-week prison sentence - suspended for two years - citing his "flagrant disregard for court orders". He was also banned from the road for five years.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

