Five-year ban for Telford drink-driver caught over three times the limit

Adrian Nastasesch, of Blakemore, Brookside, was caught in the street where he lives on July 5 this year. A breathalyser test found that he had 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than three times the legal limit of 35mcg.

Nastasesch, aged 30, pleaded guilty to driving when above the alcohol limit and driving while disqualified at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.