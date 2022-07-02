Police warning after spate of car thefts in Telford - including two from one home

Police have advised people of measures they can take to protect their vehicles

Pc James Fox said the incidents had taken place in St Georges, Priorslee and Muxton, and has suggested a number of measures people can take to make their vehicles safer.

He said: "Firstly, two vehicles were stolen in Muxton last month from the same address, offenders have entered a home and took two sets of keys to vehicles parked on the driveway outside. A police investigation is currently in place and so far both vehicles have been recovered and at least one person has been arrested."

He urged people to consider security lighting, CCTV cameras, a house alarm, or plastic fence strips, as ways of protecting property – and helping to catch thieves when they do target homes.

Pc Fox said that a second incident had involved stealing the car without a key.

He said: "In St Georges a key-less vehicle was stolen from a driveway, it is believed the offenders used a form of relay device which is used as a bridge from the key inside an address to the vehicle outside.

"The signal can then be copied and used to open and start a vehicle, this form of crime has been reported all over the UK and additional security tips can help prevent this from happening to you."

He added: "A Faraday bag or box can help protect the signal omitted by the vehicles key, once the keys are inside the signal blocking device it makes it almost impossible for offenders to copy a signal as it will not be able to be penetrated by a relay type device."

Pc Fox said a third incident had taken place, adding: "In Priorslee a vehicle had the multi media control until stolen from the glove box of the vehicle, the most popular vehicles being targeted are those belonging to the Volkswagen Audi group.

"Property marking here can help assist in police retrieving the items which can usually be scanned by second hand dealers and pawn shops alike.

"Property marking systems often come with overt warning labels which can be placed on the windows of the vehicle as a visual deterrent.

"Recording serial numbers of devices can also be useful as this unique number can be looked for if the device is located."