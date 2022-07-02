Police appeal after Church Stretton thefts

South Shropshire Police Community Support Officer Darren Barnett, said the metal had been taken from outside Crown Carpets, on Burway Road in Church Stretton.

He said that they believed that a car involved was using cloned number plates.

He said: "The theft occurred around 6.20pm on Friday of some brooms from a residential premise, and some metal from outside the carpet shop.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident, particularly if the parties were recognized.

"A vehicle involved was a white Vauxhall Astra bearing registration number DL13 LXV.

"However we believe this vehicle is on cloned plates. The occupants of the vehicle were females.

"If you have information this please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00527_I_29062022.