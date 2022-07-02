Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal after Church Stretton thefts

By Dominic RobertsonChurch StrettonCrimePublished:

Police are investigating the theft of brooms from a home and metal from outside a carpet shop.

Police appeal after Church Stretton thefts

South Shropshire Police Community Support Officer Darren Barnett, said the metal had been taken from outside Crown Carpets, on Burway Road in Church Stretton.

He said that they believed that a car involved was using cloned number plates.

He said: "The theft occurred around 6.20pm on Friday of some brooms from a residential premise, and some metal from outside the carpet shop.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident, particularly if the parties were recognized.

"A vehicle involved was a white Vauxhall Astra bearing registration number DL13 LXV.

"However we believe this vehicle is on cloned plates. The occupants of the vehicle were females.

"If you have information this please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00527_I_29062022.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Church Stretton
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News