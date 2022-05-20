Notification Settings

Two to face robbery charges at crown court after incident near Telford pub

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Two men will appear at crown court to face charges over a robbery near a Telford pub.

The incident occurred near the Boscobel Tavern. Photo: Google

Scott Langford and Darren Simons appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Friday in relation to the incident.

Telford Police said both had been charged in relation to a robbery, near to the Boscobel Tavern, in Stirchley, on Wednesday.

Langford 32, of Colliery Road, Wrexham, faces charges of robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance, drink driving and dangerous driving.

Simons 44, of Eliot Close, Stirchley, is charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

No pleas were entered at the hearing and Langford was remanded in custody pending an appearance at Shrewsbury Crown Court on June 20.

Simons was granted conditional bail to appear at the same court on the same date.

