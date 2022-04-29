Two people threatened by men armed with blade near Telford town centre

Both incidents of attempted robbery took place on the Silkin Way walking and cycling route adjacent to the A442, near Telford town centre.

The men approached two victims separately, at around 10.30pm on April 4.

West Mercia Police have now made an appeal for information from the public.

In a statement the force said: "The first victim was approached by two men before one of the suspects threatened him with a bladed weapon demanding he hand over his mobile phone. The victim was able to get away unharmed and no possessions were taken.

"Shortly afterwards the men then approached the second victim and demanded they also hand over their mobile phone. The victim suspected one of the men had a weapon and also managed to get away unharmed and no possessions were taken.

T"he two suspects have both been described as white men, aged between 25 and 35 years old and of a slim build. Both were wearing face coverings.

"The first man is described as wearing a dark green or olive coloured hoodie and rode a blue and white motorbike/dirt bike. The second man is described as wearing a dark coloured hoodie and riding either a red and white or blue and white motorbike/dirt bike."

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have dash-cam or CCTV footage is asked to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 705i of April 4 or by visiting westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.