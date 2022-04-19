Rangers to patrol Shrewsbury town centre to stop the yobs after post-lockdown trouble

The Quarry in Shrewsbury was the focus of anti-social behaviour last year

Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID are jointly looking at employing the wardens to focus on the town centre and The Quarry.

Last year there were a number of incidents in the Quarry during May and June, with town clerk Helen Ball saying at the time that reports had become "relentless".

Independent security workers were employed as a result, but now both the town council and the BID hope plans for the 'Shrewsbury Town Centre Rangers' will help cut down on any repeat issues

The council says it does not expect the same level of issues this year, but that the wardens would send a message of "zero tolerance" for crime in the town centre.

The rangers would patrol the town centre and The Quarry and would act as “eyes and ears”, also reporting any environmental issues like litter, fly-tipping, graffiti and drugs paraphernalia.

A document prepared by the council outlining the scheme says it has worked with success in other areas such as Salisbury, Chester, Bournemouth, York, Leeds, and Winchester, and that it will have "the primary aim of reducing anti-social behaviour and contributing to a safer, welcoming and more successful Shrewsbury".

It adds: "Whilst crime levels are generally low it is the increasing and cumulative impact of this low level of anti-social behaviour that causes concern.

"During 2021, as the country came out of lockdown the town council and the BID experienced levels of anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the Quarry Park and the town centre.

"Both parties appointed security contractors independently to minimise the impact to town centre and park vitality.

"Whilst it is not anticipated that the levels of ASB will match last year, there is likely to be some unacceptable levels of disorder. There is growing support to take action and prevent the ‘broken window’ effect of escalating issues and working in a more collaborative way this year is likely to maximise impact and benefit."

The plans are for the wardens to work operate seven days a week, and with "greater focus being on the late afternoon and early evening".