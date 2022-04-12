Notification Settings

Laptop stolen from car as owner goes inside home in Telford

By Dominic Robertson

Police are hunting a thief who took a laptop from a car while the owner carried things into their house.

The incident took place on Ripley Close, Leegomery, Telford, on April 6.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We are appealing for information after a vehicles on Ripley Close, Leegomery, had a laptop stolen from inside.

"This occurred on the April 6 while the owner of the vehicle was taking things into the house from the vehicle.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to this matter or that may have been in the area and heard or seen anything suspicious."

Anyone with information can contact police online using the ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

