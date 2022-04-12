Laptop stolen from car as owner goes inside home in Telford

The incident took place on Ripley Close, Leegomery, Telford, on April 6.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We are appealing for information after a vehicles on Ripley Close, Leegomery, had a laptop stolen from inside.

"This occurred on the April 6 while the owner of the vehicle was taking things into the house from the vehicle.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to this matter or that may have been in the area and heard or seen anything suspicious."

Anyone with information can contact police online using the ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website.