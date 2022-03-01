Man with £2,000-a-week cocaine habit given suspended sentence

Faris Chaudry was found with 27.6 grams of the drug in his underwear when he was stopped by police in Telford on April 4, 2020.

The 25-year-old was the passenger in an Audi car being driven by his girlfriend Mary Hindson.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court prosecutor Andrew Baker said that the cocaine, found wrapped in cling film, was worth between £600 and £1,000 and police also recovered a Samsung phone from the car’s console which contained messages consistent with the supply of drugs.

The court heard that Chaudry, of Cherry Tree Close, Wellington, and Miss Hindson ‘were often buying drugs and consuming them together’ and that Chaudry was also in possession of an axe that he said he been using to cut his grandmother’s bushes.

Arron Payne, defending, said his client had since, with the support of his father, pulled himself away from drugs and has taken up breeding dogs.

“The family has moved to Crewe where there is half an acre of land, a facility where he can focus on breeding dogs and get away from negative influences,” he said.

Judge Anthony Lowe said that given Chaudry claimed he had a £2,000-a-week drug habit it did not seem realistic that he had beaten his addiction without help.

“There are a number of aspects of this case that worry me - the amount you say you were using and how you financed that,” said Judge Lowe.

“I have to sentence you for supplying your girlfriend, I agree it is close to possession though it is technically supply.

“You had a significant amount of cocaine on you valued at £600 to £1,000.

“That is an awful lot to have on you in any one go.”

Judge Lowe sentenced Chaudry to 15 months in prison suspended for two years.

Chaudry is also subject to a two-month curfew from 8pm to 6am, has been fitted with an electronic tag, and must complete a rehabilitation programme.

“You have not committed any further drug offences,” said Judge Lowe.

“You have the embryo of a business that reduces the likelihood of you committing further offence.

“This is a chance to put drugs behind you - I don’t think you or Miss Hindson (who is still in a relationship with Chaudry) want to go back there.