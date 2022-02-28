Police in Shropshire and wider West Mercia target online crime from child exploitation to hacking and fraud

The icons of social media apps, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp, are displayed on a mobile phone screen, in London..

The force is tackling child exploitation, cyber crime and fraud among those committed online.

Investment in the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Team has seen the team grow to three Detective Sergeants and 17 investigators based in Worcester and Shrewsbury, giving it the agility to tackle high-risk online child sex offenders across the force and further afield.

A recent case saw a 29-year-old man from Shrewsbury, sentenced for making and distributing indecent images of children.

On 9 February at Shrewsbury Crown Court, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, ordered to complete unpaid and rehabilitative work, and be subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Sergeant Dave Meyer said: “Fortunately we were able to detect the defendant’s actions before any physical crimes against the victims were committed.

“Hopefully this result demonstrates our commitment to investigating online criminality to protect children.”

​Officers have also collaborated with Federation Against Copyright Theft to address pirate TV broadcasters in Shropshire.

Intelligence was gathered to justify surveillance of man in Shrewsbury suspected of illegally streaming subscription TV.

Following investigations, a warrant was executed at a property in Shrewsbury in July last year and a 57-year-old man from Shrewsbury was arrested on suspicion of fraud.

​The investigation continues.

Detective Sergeant Ian Osborne said: “This shows by working with our partners we can target suspected organised criminals.

“We have real expertise in this area and we will continue to target those we suspect to be fraudsters who are a growing threat to local people across the force.”

Last year, the Cyber Crime Unit investigated a report of a Premier League footballer’s social media accounts being hacked.

Working confidentially with the footballer, officers were able to identify the hacker as a 37-year-old man from Halesowen, who was arrested in May 2020.

Following enquiries, 250 victims of hacking were identified and an incident of non-recent sexual assault.

He pleaded guilty to charges under the Computer Misuse Act and a charge of sexual assault and, on 29 October was sentenced to 29 months in prison at Worcester Crown Court. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Anyone with any concerns about suspected criminal activity is urged to call 101 or visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/. Always dial 999 in an emergency.