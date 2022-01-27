Mannequin limb legs it as lads take it on Shrewsbury pub crawl

Kerry Mason, of Thighs The Limit had one of her mannequin legs stolen last week

A mannequin leg went on a pub crawl after being stolen from outside a shop.

The owner of a tights shop in Shrewsbury was left wondering what had happened after the mannequin's limb 'legged it' last week.

It was discovered via social media that the leg had been trawled around town by a group of boys last Wednesday evening after they took it from a shop's outdoors display.

Kerry Mason, owner of Thighs the Limit, on Mardol, said she was given regular updates on where her missing leg was during the night as people recognised it as being from her store.

She explained: "Last week one of my mannequin legs was stolen from a display outside my shop and then I suddenly got lots of messages from people saying they had seen my leg across town in different pubs,"

"I never got it back. But the fact that the community is so supportive and they got in touch; a lot of people know me and my shop, and they knew it could only be one person's leg, and it was mine.

"I had messages and texts from people saying – have you lost a leg? I had originally posted something on Facebook saying it had been stolen."

Kerry was told the group who stole the leg visited The Shrewsbury Hotel, The Boathouse and then Monty's but she doesn't know where it ended up.

"Some people in the pubs when they saw the group with it, tried to get it back, with no luck," she added. "I really appreciate people for trying. I have lost £30 worth of a leg and a pair of tights.

"But I was kept updated all night long where the leg had been. I imagine it probably ended up in the river.

"A few years ago, I had another leg stolen off my display by a group of lads again who obviously think it's very funny.

"In 12 years of business, this has happened to me twice!"

Kerry said she received messages all night long but she couldn't get back into town to retrieve it, so had to leave it.

"I am more gutted about losing the tights really, as that's my stock," she said.

"One of the people who messaged me was an ex-member of staff who knew they would be my tights because they had musical notes on them.