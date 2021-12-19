Burglars targetting elderly in spate of break-ins in West Mercia and North Wales

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......

Thieves have struck at addresses including in West Mercia which covers Shropshire.

So far officers have made several arrests in north Wales following incidents reported in Flintshire and Wrexham where criminals have been targeting the homes of elderly and vulnerable people, often forcing entry before stealing possessions, valuables and cash.

Detective Chief Inspector Alun Oldfield, of North Wales Police, said: “Typically, police forces around the country see spikes in the reporting of burglary offences in the weeks and months around the Christmas period.

“Certainly, that has been the case in North Wales of late where we’ve seen homes targeted even when the occupants have been inside the property.

“These incidents are not just about the loss of possessions or items of monetary value – there’s the emotional impact too.

“Burglaries and thefts are highly distressing for victims. Even if nothing has been stolen, the thought of a stranger being inside or around your home can be highly distressing and leave people traumatised.

“We know that the people committing these crimes are ruthless. They are preying on the most vulnerable in our communities and we are determined to identify them.

“So I would urge everyone to ensure that their homes and vehicles are kept secure and locked up, and that any valuables and car keys are kept out of sight when you are not at home.

“If you have CCTV installed at your property, please ensure it is working correctly and recording clear images.

“I’d also ask everyone who has elderly friends or loved ones to check that their properties are secure too.”