Tributes to three people killed in major crash as police probe continues

Tributes have been paid to Alex Britton, Tom Watson, and Tina Ince

All three victims, Alex Britton, Tom Watson, and Tina Ince, were travelling in separate vehicles when the incident happened on the A303 near Andover in Hampshire.

A 38-year old HGV driver from Donnington, Telford, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs.

He has been released under investigation while Hampshire Police continue their enquiries.

The crash, which happened at around 8.40am on August 25, involved a Vauxhall Astra, a Mercedes food delivery van, a HGV, and a DAF recovery truck.

In a tribute Ms Britton's family described her as "a wonderful mother".

The 28-year-old was from Fifth Avenue in Portsmouth.

A family statement said: "Alex was beautiful inside and out. She was fun, caring, a joy to be with and a wonderful mother.

“We are all devastated by what has happened. She leaves behind two very young girls and a partner who she was to marry in February.

“Our heartfelt sympathies go to the families of the two kind drivers who tried to help her on the A303, who also lost their lives. Words aren’t enough.”

Mrs Ince was 58 and from Lydgate Road, Southampton.

In a tribute her family said: “Tina was a kind and generous person with a heart of gold.

“She lived as she died: helping people.

“Words do not begin to describe how much she will be missed by those who knew her.

“She was strong, hardworking, and truly one of a kind."

Mr Watson, 30, from Cheriton Avenue, Southampton, was described as "everything" to his family.

The recovery driver had been helping with a broken down motorist when he was killed.

They said: "Our lovely Tom was a kind-hearted, generous man who loved to help people and do anything for his family.

“We are absolutely devastated that he has been taken from us. He was everything to his loving parents, wife and the rest of his family.

“He loved his friends, many of whom are like part of the family.

“He also loved his job as a recovery driver. His best friend also worked in the industry and you couldn’t stop them talking about it when they were together.

“We will all miss him terribly. The fact that Tom is no longer with us will always cause us pain but he will forever be in our hearts until we meet again.”

Police are still appealing for information about the incident and have urged people to come forward and contact them if they can help with the investigation.