Six vehicles taken off the road after police operation

By Dominic RobertsonWhitchurchCrimePublished:

Six vehicles were taken off the road after a police operation earlier this week.

Police carried out the operation in Whitchurch
Police carried out the operation in Whitchurch

West Mercia Police said it had also seized one vehicle after it had no tax, had reported a taxi for licence breaches, and removed illegal tints from one vehicle.

The operation took place in Whitchurch.

Chief Inspector Nigel Webster, West Mercia Police said: “Joint agency operations such as this one provide a highly visible deterrent to motorists who believe they can use the roads illegally and get away with it.

“Our officers will continue to focus on improving the safety of our roads, ensuring any criminality or poor driving issues are dealt with robustly, giving our communities the reassurance that they deserve and ultimately trying to drive down collisions and casualties on our roads.”

A total of 53 vehicles were pulled over during the operation.

As a result six were stopped from driving for "being in a dangerous condition", another was seized for having no tax, five were reported for traffic offences, one taxi was reported for licensing breaches, one was reported for using red diesel, another had illegal tints removed at the roadside, and around 20 were advised or warned regarding minor breaches.

Crime
News
Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News