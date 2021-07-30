Six vehicles taken off the road after police operation

Police carried out the operation in Whitchurch

West Mercia Police said it had also seized one vehicle after it had no tax, had reported a taxi for licence breaches, and removed illegal tints from one vehicle.

The operation took place in Whitchurch.

Chief Inspector Nigel Webster, West Mercia Police said: “Joint agency operations such as this one provide a highly visible deterrent to motorists who believe they can use the roads illegally and get away with it.

“Our officers will continue to focus on improving the safety of our roads, ensuring any criminality or poor driving issues are dealt with robustly, giving our communities the reassurance that they deserve and ultimately trying to drive down collisions and casualties on our roads.”

A total of 53 vehicles were pulled over during the operation.